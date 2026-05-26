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Viral Video: Wine shop owner serves alcohol in ice golas in Chandigarh, then this happens

Viral Video: Wine shop owner serves alcohol in ice golas in Chandigarh, then this happens

Viral Video: Wine shop owner serves alcohol in ice golas in Chandigarh, then this happens

Viral Video: Wine shop owner serves alcohol in ice golas in Chandigarh, then this happens } Imafge: X

A wine shop owner installed a strange street-side “langar” in Chandigarh, which quickly became a hit among locals. The shop owner started serving liquor openly in ice golas. The video of the incident has gone viral.

Ek liquor shop ne naye launched liquor brand ko promote karne ke liye “sharab ka baraf ka gola” aur “daaru ka langar” shuru kar diya. Thodi der baad Police ne aake FIR registered ki aur in logon ko arrest kr liya. pic.twitter.com/fCwJSpSFbz — Vikram Singh (@Vi_kram92) May 25, 2026





Ek liquor shop ne naye launched liquor brand ko promote karne ke liye “sharab ka baraf ka gola” aur “daaru ka langar” shuru kar diya. Thodi der baad Police ne aake FIR registered ki aur in logon ko arrest kr liya. pic.twitter.com/fCwJSpSFbz — Vikram Singh (@Vi_kram92) May 25, 2026

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