  • Home
  • Viral
  • Viral Video: Wine shop owner serves alcohol in ice golas in Chandigarh, then this happens

Viral Video: Wine shop owner serves alcohol in ice golas in Chandigarh, then this happens

Viral Video: Wine shop owner serves alcohol in ice golas in Chandigarh, then this happens

Published date india.com Published: May 26, 2026 3:47 PM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
viral video
Viral Video: Wine shop owner serves alcohol in ice golas in Chandigarh, then this happens } Imafge: X

A wine shop owner installed a strange street-side “langar” in Chandigarh, which quickly became a hit among locals. The shop owner started serving liquor openly in ice golas. The video of the incident has gone viral.


 

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.