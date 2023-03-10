Home

Viral

Viral Video: With Not Enough Space To Get Car Out, Man Tries THIS And It Works

Viral Video: With Not Enough Space To Get Car Out, Man Tries THIS And It Works

This video shows a man walking toward a car that is parked at the roadside between two other cars.

Viral Car Video: With Not Enough Space To Get Car Out, Man Tries THIS And It Works

Viral Video: If you have seen the 2006 movie The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift then you will very easily understand the technique just by reading the headline, and for those who have not seen the movie, I will explain it to you.

But first, let me share the viral video with you. This video shows a man walking toward a car that is parked at the roadside between two other cars. This leaves him with only very little space to take out his vehicle by using the “normal” method. So our man here applies “drifting”.

You may like to read

And you bet, it works just great for him.

The video is shared on Twitter by Epic Videos @EpicVideosOnly with the caption, “Wow That’s Crazy 😱”.

WATCH THE CAR DRIFT VIDEO HERE

Now, that must have been quite an experience for you guys, especially those who are fond of the big machine beasts on wheels.

The video has received a good number of comments. Sharing a few with you.

Eric Crizer @getdonatdowntre Replying to @EpicVideosOnly, “Awesome 😎”

Paul Michael Stennett @Stennett1983 Replying to @EpicVideosOnly, “Pathetic”

Joel Miller @JoelMiller1980 Replying to @EpicVideosOnly, “Can you imagine doing that on your driving test?”

Tony240sx 🧢 @tonysxo8 Replying to @EpicVideosOnly, “I woke up my whole neighborhood doing this.”

Delwys Nyuiele Glokpor @myLewysG Replying to @EpicVideosOnly, “Imagine having to change wheels every time you get out of parking.”

Gil Burket @GilBurket Replying to @EpicVideosOnly, “Kids, don’t try this at home!”

Justin @Justin87925317 Replying to @EpicVideosOnly, “Must be his dads car.🤣🤣”

Dr Bechir Loussaief @ferryville2012 Replying to @EpicVideosOnly, “Hhh he must change his expensive wheels”

Weneedmoreme @weneedmoreme Replying to @EpicVideosOnly, “thats too much fast and furious movies”

Eric Vonschimpf @EVonschimpf Replying to @EpicVideosOnly, “Over revving his engine big time.”

Mahesh Kumar @iamdrmahesh Replying to @EpicVideosOnly, “How is that possible? Do you need to apply brake and accelerator at the same time?”

NB: india.com urges you not to indulge in any activity involving vehicles that might be forbidden by the law and/or that are potentially dangerous for yourself and for others. Please follow the traffic rules and laws and be a responsible citizen.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.