2020 is truly a year of freaky accidents and one such incident happened in Madrid when a woman accidentally set her hair on fire while singing a festive duet with her boyfriend. The accident happened when Indie artist Sofia Ellar was recording a video of herself enjoying a Christmas moment with her boyfriend Alvaro Soler. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Sets Her 5-month-old Son on Fire as he Was 'Crying a Lot'

In the video, Sofia and Alvaro are seen singing ‘Feliz Navidad’ in front of their beautifully decorated Christmas tree adorned with lit candles. Candles, you see! So, during the course of the song, Sofia tilts her back letting her hair down, (literally), but unfortunately the candles don’t spare her. Her long hair soon catches fire and it is only after a few seconds that she realises what has happened.

“Oh my God!” she exclaims as her boyfriend Alvaro tries to stop the fire. Well, thanks to her good fortune, Sofia wasn’t injured in the incident, but she lost at least a few inches of her beautiful hair.

“2019, we were good. 2020, we light fires and drop glasses. Hello 2021,” Sofia wrote while posting the video on Instagram, which has gone viral on other social media platforms. Watch it here:

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ”Sofia I can’t stop laughing but I swear I feel terrible at the same time,” while another wrote, ” “Hey, well you’ve done well, we’re going to burn 2020 and so we purify ourselves for 2021.”

She later posted another accident-free video of her and Alvaro singing the song to wish her followers a Merry Christmas!