New Delhi: The pandemic has given people ample time to experiment with food and try out new recipes. However, a lot of weird food combinations and trends have also gone viral on the internet and this time it’s our favourite Maggi again! Yes, turns out a woman added crushed Oreo to Maggi and even a scoop of chocolate ice cream over it. Also Read - Someone Just Made Maggi Laddu, And Twitterati isn't at all Happy About it

The video shows the woman breaking a packet of Maggi in boiling water and then adding crushed Oreo into the boiling Maggi instead of the signature masala. What’s more is that she even adds some chocolate ice-cream to it. The bizarre recipe was shared by food blogger and Instagram user Chahat Anand, with a caption, ”Too weird or worth a try?Share this with someone who can give it a try!”

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chahat Anand (@chahat_anand)

The video has gone viral with more than 15.9 K likes and more than 2600 comments. Well, a majority of internet users were clearly disgusted with this weird fusion food, while a few brave souls said that they were were willing to try it out.

”This is completely unacceptable,” one user wrote, while another wrote, ”U really want maggi lovers to unfollow u ? If it tastes good i dont care , this is totally wrong.” “Okay both Maggi and Oreo got ruined for me,” commented a third. “Doesn’t look that bad,” expressed another.

The picture was shared on Twitter as well, and netizens were pretty disgusted here too:

Your account should be banned from posting anything for atleast a month. — Desi Engineer (@Certified90sKid) May 30, 2021

Wait till you see maggi appam, maggi cake! Instagram has some really bizzare fusion food concoctionist — Lopamudra (@lopamohanty) May 30, 2021

Haha. Still trying to get an answer to that why

Oh btw they topped it with ice cream — Lopamudra (@lopamohanty) May 30, 2021

Can you please leave that bechara maggi alone😭 — Lopamudra Adak (@lopamudra_adak) May 30, 2021

Recently, mixing Maggi with ingredients having a completely different taste, has become the new viral food trend. A few days back, someone posted a photo of laddus made with maggi. In the viral photo, one can see four maggi laddus placed on a plate and the laddus are even garnished with cashew nuts on top.