Viral Video: One needs to be quite vigilant when cooking in the kitchen as things can go wrong in a matter of seconds. One such incident took place after a woman nearly burnt down her entire kitchen while live-streaming a cooking session. Cook Kelly Caron, who goes under the handle Kjanecaron on Twitch, was preparing a steak when her oil-filled pan burst into flames. As the cooking was being live-streamed, viewers could see smoke coming out of the pan.Also Read - Viral Video: Ladakh Kids Sing Prateek Kuhad's 'Dil Beparvah' on Ukelele, Delight The Internet | Watch

Meanwhile, in an attempt to save the food, Caron removed the meat from the oil-soaked pan using a tong clamp, and tried to fan away the heavy smoke by hand. However, it was too late and flames grew larger, leaving her kitchen engulfed in smoke. She even appealed to her followers for a solution, and tried to put out the fire. “I don’t know what to do you guys. Guys, I don’t know what to do,” Caron is heard panicking in the live stream. After a few seconds, the the video abruptly ended.

Watch the video here:

A Twitch streamer almost burnt down her kitchen in a cooking stream pic.twitter.com/a5OFh53ZYg — Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 11, 2022

After a few hours, Caron assured her supporters that she was alright and even updated her Instagram account. “Yes, I’m OK just burned my hand a little and the fire department came, NBD,” she wrote. In another post, she wrote, “Alive and well and still streaming.”

While some made fun of her and indulged in trolling, others were glad that she is safe. She later also responded to the trolling and wrote, ”I’m not experienced with fires, I was panicking & I ran to my neighbors for help. Not exactly sure why that clip has warranted so much hate and death threats from strangers but please be kind.”