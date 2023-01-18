Home

Viral

Viral Video: Woman Athlete Stumbles In Race And Falls To Ground, Gets Up And Ends Up Winning It | Watch

Viral Video: Woman Athlete Stumbles In Race And Falls To Ground, Gets Up And Ends Up Winning It | Watch

This kind of passion is required to achieve your target.

Viral Video: Woman Athlete Stumbles In Race And Falls To Ground, Gets Up And Ends Up Winning It | Watch

Viral Video: Failure, setbacks, and hindrances are an internal part of our lives. They are there to make us stronger with each fall. It depends on us and our grit and how we react to these adverse situations. We can either give up or get up and fight.

This is what this viral video is all about. It shows a stadium where a women’s hurdle race is going on. Just after the start, one of the participants hits a hurdle and falls down. Everyone was sure that she has lost it there and then. But the woman is just not ready to allow the fall to decide the outcome. She gets up and dashes ahead to finish first. The video has been shared on Twitter by @NextSkillslevel with the caption: “Never give up!”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Never give up! pic.twitter.com/AIokHpTrGg — Next Level Skills (@NextSkillslevel) January 14, 2023

This depicts the resilience and determination of the human spirit.