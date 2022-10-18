Viral Video: A female official from Marudhara Gramin Bank, is being lauded as a hero after she bravely fought off a miscreant to foil a bank robbery attempt. The incident took place on Meera Marg, Sriganganagar near Abohar on Saturday evening. The incident caught on CCTV, shows the thief entering the premises carrying a knife to scare officials and threaten them. However, the bank manager identified as Poonam Gupta courageously fights with the robber by picking up a plier and forces him to flee. Other bank officials were also trying to get a hold of the robber, who had covered his face with a piece of cloth. She then shuts the main entrance of the bank.Also Read - Viral Video: Drunk Passenger Bites Flight Attendant's Finger; Forces Turkish Airlines To Make Emergency Landing

Dr Bhageerath Choudhary shared the video and wrote, “Appreciation is must for this kind of courageous act. Hats off to exemplary courage shown by Poonam Gupta, manager Marudhara bank, Sriganganar.”

WOMAN FIGHTS OFF ARMED ROBBERS: WATCH VIDEO

According to the police, the masked attacker has been identified as Lavish Arora, who claimed he was part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Ram Vilas Bishnoi, in-charge, Meera Chowk police post, reached the spot and took the accused into custody.

Internet users were in awe of her bravery and praised her. One user wrote, “Hats off Ms. Poonam Gupta. It was exceptionally brave. She countered a huge knife with pliers.”

