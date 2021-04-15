Viral Video: A female government worker in China has become an internet sensation after a video circulated on social media showed her using a mop to beat her male boss who sent her harassing and lewd text messages. In the video that has surfaced, the woman identified by her last name, Zhou, can be seen throwing books at the face of her boss Wang, and hitting him with the mop. As he is being hit, he hides his face behind his fingers, and attempts to apologize saying that he had been joking when he sent the messages. Later, she also removes multiple books from Wang’s desk and throws them at his head, South China Morning Post reported. Also Read - Viral Video of Man Lying in a Tub Full of Snakes for Rs 7.5 Lakhs Leaves Netizens Shocked

In the video, she is also seen in the video making phone calls, claiming the man had sent harassing texts to multiple women in the office.

The video has gone viral, and many have hailed the woman as a hero for standing up to her superior and fighting to protect herself and her coworkers. Another woman not seen in the video says, “How is it a joke? It shows that you have bad character … Have you thought about consequences for your office?”

Watch the video here:

“When women get harassed in the workplace, they have to get tough,” one said on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like service.

Lu Pin, a prominent Chinese feminist activist, told NY Times, “Most of the time, women are forced to stay silent because it is hard for sexual harassment to be investigated. This woman took matters in her own hands to protect herself; that her behavior is gaining so much attention is a reflection that there aren’t better ways.”

Chinese state news media said the incident happened in a government poverty agency in the Beilin district of Suihua, in China’s Heilongjiang Province, according to the New York Times. After the video went viral, an internal investigation found that the boss, who was a director at the agency, had ‘life discipline problems’ and was fired from official duties.