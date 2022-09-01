Moradabad: At a time when incidents of rape and violence against women are making headlines everyday, a video has surfaced on social media, showing a woman thrashing a man for eve-teasing her. The incident has been reported from Thana Majhola area of ​​Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. In a video that has gone viral, two women are seen beating a man with slippers in full public view in middle of the road. Despite other people trying to stop her, she continues to thrash him. When asked the reason, the woman said that the man passed lewd comments at her. Meanwhile, a huge crowd gathered at the spot to see what’s happening. After the commotion, the police also reached the location and took both the parties to the police station for questioning.Also Read - Viral Video: Massive Brawl Breaks Out At Kerala Wedding After Groom's Family Demand Paapad. Watch

WATCH VIDEO OF WOMAN BEATING MAN IN MORADABAD OVER MOLESTATION:

.