Varanasi: Needless to say, life is unpredictable and a person’s fate and fortune can change anytime. One such story is of a woman identified as Swati, who was found begging in Assi ghat in Varanasi and has been living on the street for the last three years. However, what separates her from other homeless people is that she speaks fluent English and is a Computer Science graduate.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Makes His Own Jugaad Train Seat, Leaves Passengers Dumbstruck. WATCH

Her ordeal came to light after a Banaras Hindu University (BHU) student, Sharda Avanish Tripathi interviewed her. In the video shot by him, Swati revealed that she hails from South India and was living a normal life with her family and husband. However, when she gave birth to her first baby, the right side of her body got paralysed. She was forced out of the house, and has been living on Varanasi’s ghats for the last three years. She eats whatever locals give to her and sleeps there.

Tripathi shared the video and wrote, ‘This woman living at Assi Ghat is Swati, who is a graduate in Computer Science. After giving birth to a child, the right side of her body has become paralyzed. She came to Varanasi three years ago and is staying here ever since. She does not need rehab but needs financial independence. She does not want money from anyone, but wants a job. Swati can do typing and other computer related work. She is fluent in English and well mannered. Swati deserves a better life, please try to help her.”

Watch the video here:

Swati mentioned that some people think that she is mentally ill whereas in reality she is completely healthy. She knows how to operate a computer and has been using other software for typing. Through the video, both Avanish and Swati urged people to help her by finding her a job.

The video has gone viral, and many people were moved by her ordeal and offered to help her.