A heartbreaking video is going on social media that shows a woman breaking down into tears after seeing her brother's name at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. The video was shared on Instagram by user The Zero Being. He went to Delhi on a trip with his wife Shagun. After walking around at Connaught Place, the husband and wife visited the National War Memorial near India Gate.

The couple clicked pictures with the plaques with PVC Captain Vikram Batra and SM Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia's names. During this, Shagun found her brother Captain KD Sambyal's name written on the wall in gold. She became emotional on seeing her late brother's name inscribed as a war hero and couldn't hold back her tears. Shagun and her family were completely unaware of the fact that Captain KD Sambyal was honoured at the War Memorial.

The caption of the post said: "While we were there and when we reached near Kargil War Martyrs' section, I clicked some pictures of PVC Capt #vikrambatra and SM Major #ajaysinghjasrotia inscribed in golden letters on memorial walls. I told Shagun let's find out MVC Capt #vijayantthapar memorial and while searching him she suddenly found her brother's (Captain KD Sambyal) memorial and she called my name in excitement and told look it's bhaiya's name. Shagun had no idea about this, not even her family knew, she was surprised and emotional at the same time," reads the caption of the post.

Watch the viral video below: