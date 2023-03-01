Viral Video: Woman Brings Restaurant Biryani For Pakistan Cookery Show, Indians Ask ‘What Happened Next’ – WATCH

Home

A Pakistani woman brought biryani from her neighbourhood restaurant for a cooking competition show - Watch viral video!

Viral Video: A cooking competition show – What comes to your mind when you read this? It is expected from contestants to bring a dish prepared by themselves. A brief audition segment from a Pakistan-based cookery show offered a perfect blend of drama, humour, and, well, food. A Pakistani woman brought a biryani from the ‘best shop in her area,’ and she refused to leave even after being disqualified by the judges. In the viral video, a prospective participant presented her biryani to the judges. When judges inquired as to why it was served in a plain styrofoam container and not artistically arranged, the candidate admitted that she got the biryani from an eatery. She went on to say that it was the best biryani in her neighbourhood. The video is from one of the audition episodes of Pakistan’s ‘The Kitchen Master,’ a cooking competition show.

What’s astonishing is that the candidate refused to leave even after the judges rejected her submission. The contestant justified that in order to receive her packed meal, she had to wait in line, and she had gone to great extent to bring it to the judges’ attention. The viral video from Pakistan’s cooking competition was shared by author and doctor Nandita Iyer on Twitter. The caption on the viral video read, “Pakistan Masterchef is another level 🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Pakistan Masterchef is another level 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/A46vY7iWSZ — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) February 27, 2023

Indians were immensely interested to know what happened next. One of the users wrote, “Don’t leave us hanging like this!!! What happened next? I am so invested in this now! Another user wrote, “It is a nailbiter. What happened in the end? Did the judge return? Was the dish selected?” The third one wrote, “Master chef X Roadies!!”

The judges were outraged by this stupid behaviour, but the internet found it amusing. The viral video has sparked numerous funny comments, jokes, and meme fest on Twitter. The viral video from the Pakistan cookery competition has over 1M views, 1K plus retweets and 7K likes.

