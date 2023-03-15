Home

Viral Video: Woman Catches Husband Looking At Belly Dancer, Her Reaction Is Deadly

This concept is mostly used to have fun and not to create any discord.

There has to a mutual understanding between husband and wife.

Viral Video: Couples like to go outside to spend some quality time together with themselves. Sometimes they go out with their friends to some hip and happening place where they can talk about their lives and other things and share each other’s life events. Sometimes they choose a place that can be categorized as exotic as they serve something more than the usual foods and beverages.

One such highlight is belly dancing. Belly dancing is performed by specialists since it requires a lot of practice, focus, and coordination among different muscles and joints of the body. Any wrong or mistimed move can result in an injury. However, here we will show you a different kind of injury. The video shows the shaking waist and belly of a belly dancer who is performing just next to a man. The man is looking at the performance. The camera pans to left, where the man’s wife is sitting and it shows the wife giving an eerie look to the man.

What follows is a montage of memes that are self-explanatory.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivam Kashyap (@kashyap_memer)

The video has received a good number of comments. Sharing a few with you.

kashyap_memer, “Belly Dance Ke Chakkar Me Fas Gaye 🌚 Follow @kashyap_memer Via @lemanchusmemes #bellydancer #bellydance #funnnyvideo”

This video is shared for clean, healthy fun only and not to degrade any profession or relationship.

