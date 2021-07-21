Viral Video: Needless to say, birthdays are a special time of the year and a cause for celebration. It’s that one day that friends and family go the extra mile to make you feel special and loved. While some are still lucky to have people in their lives who love and support them, some don’t. Well, sometimes strangers can also fill that gap and a heartwarming instance of it was seen in a video that went went viral recently.Also Read - 'Make the Best of Each Day': Three Friends Celebrate 100th Birthday Together After Getting Covid Vaccines

In the video, a woman was seen celebrating her birthday alone as she sitting at a table with a cake in front of her. She herself lit a candle on the cake and proceeded to clap her hands to sing for herself. But, suddenly, the restaurant staff walked up to her and started celebrating her birthday. Surprised by the touching gesture, the woman smiled and wiped tears away from her eyes. One of the staff members also hugged her.

Rex Champman, a Twitter user shared the beautiful video on Saturday and wrote, “This lady was celebrating her birthday — by herself — until she was joined by other patrons and staff once they realize she’s celebrating all alone. Humanity. Break out the tissues…”

Rex Champman, a Twitter user shared the beautiful video on Saturday and wrote, "This lady was celebrating her birthday — by herself — until she was joined by other patrons and staff once they realize she's celebrating all alone. Humanity. Break out the tissues…"

Since then the video has received millions of views. People have praised the staff in the video, as their gestures have restored our faith in humanity.

One user wrote, ”No one should spend their birthday alone. Kudos to these considerate and selfless folks for stepping up and giving this woman much-needed love and attention on her special day.”

No one should spend their birthday alone. Kudos to these considerate and selfless folks for stepping up and giving this woman much-needed love and attention on her special day. — Dean Stone (@VoiceofVictory) July 17, 2021

This is what we need more of, Kindness and giving a damn about others.. not more Hate and Division.. and the Whats in it for me Attitude many now exhibit.. — Kamatsu (@DarkWebWarrior) July 17, 2021

I’m always super impressed by people that do things like celebrate their birthday alone. That person did not even consider what that might look like in public and she didn’t care. I find that so admirable and pure — ACCOUNTABILITY (@MilwaukeeTunes) July 17, 2021

Nobody should celebrate their birthday alone, unless it's a personal preference, but most people I know, don't like to. — penni spaid (@SpaidPenni) July 17, 2021

We really can all be here for each other. We have to be. These selfish monsters cannot win. God bless these people. And this wonderful woman — Rich tenenbaum (@rich_tenenbaum) July 17, 2021

