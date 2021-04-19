Viral Video: Confused by what she saw on her security camera, a woman in Florida has made a bizarre claim saying that she spotted a baby dinosaur-like creature running through her backyard at night. The woman named Cristina Ryan said her home security camera captured confusing footage early one morning, showing a small creature running across her garden, late at night. While there is no concrete proof, Ryan said she was convinced it looked like a ‘baby dinosaur’ since it looked like to be running on two hind legs and has a long and thick tail. Also Read - Dinosaur Dance Floor Unearthed: Newly-Found Dinosaur Footprints Seen at Excavation Site in China

“Any animal we can come up with that would be ‘walking’ at 3:40 in the morning, wouldn’t walk this way. Maybe I’ve watched ‘Jurassic Park’ too many times, but I see a raptor or other small dinosaur,” she told FOX 35 News.

“Some say a large bird, but that makes no sense — since whatever it is appears to have front legs. So not sure?” she joked.

Well, not just her, many on the internet were of the same opinion that it doesn’t look like a regular pet. Many others speculated that it could be a Komodo dragon or some type of lizard, while a few decided not to let their imagination run wild and said that it might just be a dog.

“Unless Fred Flintstone lost control of Dino, that’s someone’s pet on a leash,” a user replied while another commented, “That is a dog wearing a harness dragging a leash. You can see all four legs and the harness and leash dragging behind it.”

Well, watch the video and decide for yourself: