Viral News: A US woman, who claims she’s Marilyn Monroe reincarnate, believes that she is married to the ghost of Michael Jackson! According to a Daily Mail report, Kathleen Roberts opened up about her relationship with the King of Pop in an online article she wrote last year, saying he likes her ‘childlike personality and small hands and feet.’ She claims that Jackson’s ghostly presence doesn’t have sex with her, however, he likes to use her earthly body to dance, sing and eat.Also Read - Ranu Mondal Joins The Viral 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' Trend, Sings The Song in Her Soulful Voice | Watch

In the article titled, “My Story Of Being The Wife And Physical Medium Of The Ghost Of Michael Jackson”, she starts with an introduction saying, ”I am the host of the ghost with the most. Can we toast? This is a true story of how the most famous man in the world came into my life… after his death.”

Describing her life with the pop star’s ghost, she writes, ” He stays possessed in me (relaxed not channeling and just enjoying living through me and communicating with me as a husband). So he likes to eat in me. He loves cookies. He cusses a lot more to I’d expect him to as a former fan. He doesn’t like being touched back. He scares me with spider visions and dead corpse visions if I kiss him or try to initiate romance physically. He is very bossy and points things out like flaws and mistakes I make. I assume he got that from his Father, so I try to overlook that because I love him and I am not perfect either.” She even talked about their relationship in a video:

After having his spirit inside her for years, she feels she now understands what it’s like to handle the burden of fame.