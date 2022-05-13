Viral Video Today: A video is going viral on social media where a woman is showing off her flexibility while holding her baby and it has the internet totally divided in their opinions.Also Read - Viral Video: Grandpa Plays Harmonica In Park, Leaves Geese Mesmerised. Watch

The video shared by a Twitter user shows a woman getting ready to deboard the plane. "OMG so cool," Twitter user Figen wrote in the caption.

While holding her baby in her arm, she takes out the luggage with the other hand. She then closes the overhead cabin in the plane with her foot while also holding her baby in her right arm and a bag on her left shoulder. She could be seen lifting her right leg like a gymnast to close the hatch with her shoe.

Watch the viral video below:

While many Twitter users found her ‘super mom skills’ cool, others said she should have been more careful with the baby and shouldn’t attempt such stunts with a kid in her arm. Here are some of the comments from the video:

It is cool that she can stretch her leg that high yes but she could have fallen and she was holding a baby. Why did she just not use the hand that was holding the baby to close the door to the compartment? — Cotsdi (@cotsdi) May 11, 2022

Omg sooo cool pic.twitter.com/Qj3jsOwyGg — Apropo niega (@zelda141096) May 11, 2022

She’s awesome — Terry Ruppel (@TerryRuppel3) May 12, 2022

Really cool — FANG (@VENNY33012568) May 12, 2022

Mama got skill — (@gingersnaps82) May 11, 2022

What do you think of the video?