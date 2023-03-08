Home

Viral

Woman Collects Oranges Non-Stop From Panels, Passes Them Further, Earns Respect | Watch

The video shows eight panels, somewhat like a conveyor belt, rolling down oranges and a woman is collecting them in plastic baskets.

Viral Video: Often we discuss the different kinds of jobs that people do for a living and compulsively most of us tend to judge or evaluate any particular work on its merits and description. This way we knowingly or unknowingly compare the vocations and the people who are doing that work. It is not fair because every work requires a specific set of effort and skills. This is what we are trying to share with you with the viral video here.

The video shows eight panels, somewhat like a conveyor belt, rolling down oranges and a woman is collecting them in plastic baskets. When the basket is full, she pushes it behind her toward her colleague who is stacking them up.

The video is shared on Twitter by H0W_THlNGS_W0RK @HowThingsWork_ “Big respect, that’s not an easy job at all. Expertly done🍊👏🏼”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Big respect, that’s not an easy job at all. Expertly done🍊👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/pAg4i5L60P — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) March 7, 2023

It has to be acknowledged and appreciated that the woman is putting in such a great effort and has to shuttle from one panel to the other, across all eight, and collect and push the filled-up baskets. Even though a few oranges may have been dropped but at least I don’t count it as a negative or inefficient.

She is working nonstop and can’t afford to straighten her back. This is where the “comparison” part comes in. There are some jobs that might look basic but require an extra push. That is why this woman and those numerous people around the world who are always giving that extra push deserve applause.

