Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs seized 490 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 4.9 crore from a woman at the Mumbai International Airport. The police arrested one passenger and remanded her to judicial custody on September 29.

According to the information received from the police, the accused had concealed cocaine inside a special cavity made inside her shoes.

A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed customs officials cutting up the passenger’s leopard-print platform sandals. The officials pulled out a packet of cocaine concealed in black tape after cutting open a sandal.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF DRUGS CONCEALED IN SANDALS SEIZED AT MUMBAI AIRPORT HERE:

#WATCH | Mumbai Airport Customs on September 29 intercepted a pax carrying 490 grams of cocaine worth Rs 4.9 crore ingeniously concealed in a special cavity made in her sandal. Pax arrested & remanded to judicial custody: Customs pic.twitter.com/SfgX0Uvx25 — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2022

The video has gone viral on Twitter with over 18k views.