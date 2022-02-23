Viral Video: Everyone knows about the special bond that humans and dog share. For many people, pets are just like their family members. Truly, there is no other love like a dog’s and many viral videos on the internet are a proof of that. Another such adorable video has surfaced on the internet which might make you want to hug your dog or adopt one. In the video, a woman can be seen lovingly consoling and hugging her Labrador after someone hurt him. The video will probably make you emotional and remind you of the time when your mother used to comfort you when you were in any kind of pain.Also Read - Viral Video: Fearless Dog Barks Furiously at Leopard, Scares Him Away | Watch

The video shows the woman sitting on the bed, while holding the dog in her arms just like a baby. As she scolds another human for hurting him, she hugs the dog tightly, pet him throughout and consoles him. She also lovingly calls him ‘betu’.

The video is posted on the personal Instagram page of the dog named Bruno. “Every pain is gone……when my mummy hugs me tight…love you maa,” reads the caption.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by itsmebruno (@bruno_thepawfection)

Needless to say, the video has made people emotional and people can’t get over the sweet video. Users poured crying and heart emojis in the comments section and loved their cute bond.

”I get emotional.😢😢😢. Dogs are much more than human child for their owners,” one user said, while another wrote, ”Kam se kam 10 bar dekhti rehi repeat kar kar k…kitna pyara hai ye.” A third commented, ”God bless you aunty g🙌🙌… beta is already blessed to have u.”

If you are a dog love, the video is sure to resonate with you. What do you think?