Chennai: Tamil Nadu is in the terrifying grips of heavy rainfall and the capital Chennai has been the worst hit with most of the city submerged in knee deep water and amidst this chaos, a woman inspector is seen rescuing a man lying unconscious at a cemetery in the TP Chatram area of Chennai.

The video, that has now gone viral, shows police inspector, Rajeshwari, carrying the man on her shoulders and rushing him to a nearby hospital in an auto. The video has received praises from all quarters for the selfless act of police inspector.

According to reports, the man was lying in cemetry in the Kilpauk area drenched to the skin by the overnight rains. He has been identified as Udhaya who works in the cemetry and had taken ill and had lost his consciousness.

The inspector, reportedly is actively involved in rescue and relief activities ever since the onset of monsoon and has been feeding the shelterless every day with her team.

At least 14 people have died in Tamil Nadu due to the incessant rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, indicating heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, in parts of Tamil Nadu, including northern Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts, on Thursday.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: TP Chatram Police Station's Inspector Rajeshwari carries an unconscious man, on her shoulders, to an autorickshaw in a bid to rush him to a nearby hospital. Chennai is facing waterlogging due to incessant rainfall here. (Video Source: Police staff) pic.twitter.com/zrMInTqH9f — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

Heavy rains have been pounding Tamil Nadu due to the formation of a depression in the Bay of Bengal. In its latest bulletin, IMD said the weather system was moving northwestwards at a speed of 14 kmph. It lay about 80 km east-southeast of Chennai and 140 km east-northeast of Puducherry at 11.30 am. IMD said it was likely to continue moving northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coasts between Karaikal and Sriharikota, close to the north of Puducherry, by Thursday evening.

Several roads in Chennai were inundated on Thursday. The traffic police closed at least seven roads and 11 subways, and created diversions across the city for commuters. Due to waterlogging on rail tracks, some suburban trains were suspended while others were delayed. The Airport Authority of India said flights operations were normal, and special arrangements were being made at airports due to the adverse weather conditions.