Viral Video: People across the world do all sorts of unique and crazy things to get their names registered in record books. Aiming for the same, a woman recently created a record by crushing most apples with bicep in one minute. In the video, Lindberg crushes the apples one by one, as audiences cheer her on. The same video also shows her twisting a frying pan and tearing a thick book.

The video was shared on Instagram by Guinness World Records. “Most apples crushed with the bicep in one minute is 10 by Linsey Lindberg – AKA Mama Lou,” the video was captioned. In a reply on the same post, they also added, “Linsey is a Kansas-born strongwoman who’s also known by her stage name “Mama Lou”. She also holds records for tearing 5 decks of cards in a minute and the most telephone directories torn in half in one minute.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

Shared 2 days back, the video has accumulated more than 64,000 likes and several comments. While many were. amazed by her talent, others cracked jokes about her strength. However, there were also many who weren’t convinced and said that she was cheating.

One user wrote, ”Shes cheating bruh shes not crushing it with her bicep shes crushing it with the power of her bicep and her other arm combined.” Another joked saying, ”God help her husband.” A third person said, “She is the Hulk.”

