A tutorial video of a nail artist creating mind blowing nail art design with actual spring onion, is going crazily viral and widely shared on social media. The video of the nail art was shared on Instagram by a page named Nadiya ilysm, which shows the nail artist designing her nail using spring onions. Recently, she had also posted nail art videos where she uses different items like pineapple, red onion peel and egg shells to give herself brand new nails. The viral videos of her amazing nail art designs has left netizens in awe and she has been receiving lots of praises for her unique skill.

In the video, the nail artist, who describes herself as 'Crazy Nail Blogger' in her bio, places a piece of spring onion on her nail and uses gel to secure it in place. In the next few seconds, she files her nail to give them proper shape and a final touch. The short video clip ends with the artist showing off her hands with onion nail art which looked totally amazing. The video has garnered nearly 9K views and hundreds of comments from her followers. She has a fan following of 106K on Instagram.

Nadiya also has a YouTube and TikTok channel and she posts her tutorial nail art design video in those platforms as well.

If this onion nail video has interested you, then you might want to take a look at the breathtaking nail art designs she has made with pineapple and egg shells. Scroll down to watch.

Look at another video where nail artist Nadiya has used an onion peel on her nail.

So, if you’re looking for some summer nail designs, you can definitely follow this nail artist and try out some of her designs.