Viral Video: Most of us are creeped out and scared by the sight of reptiles like snakes and lizards. The same happened with a woman in Thailand who got panic-striken after spotting a monitor lizard at an eatery. The whole incident which was caught on camera shows a woman standing on a chair and screaming out of fear after spotting the reptile on the floor. AS the woman cries loudly, the reptile is seen moving and gliding swiftly across the floor.Also Read - Raining Lizards: It’s So Cold in Florida That Iguanas Are Freezing & Falling From Trees | Watch

A few seconds later, an employee of the food outlet tries to move the lizard away from the woman. But he too seems afraid to get get too close as the reptile darted quickly on the floor. Meanwhile, the bystanders were heard giggling and laughing while the video was getting filmed. Later, the lizard was pinned down and dragged away by the employee. The woman finally calms down, wipes off her tears and lets out a laugh.

The video was uploaded on Youtube by ViralHog, which has amassed 38,847 views so far.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, with some sympathizing with the woman while others made fun of her. One user said, omg!!! That’s so hilarious!! I’d probably act the same way. Poor girl!” Another wrote, ”That is awful. I’ve never heard a more obnoxious person in my life. I feel bad for the animals ears being so close to her.” A third commented, ”Darn that lizard was probley more scared of her then she is of him calm down lady your screaming is enough to give that lizard a headache.”