Funny Viral Video: Cutting onions can be torture sometimes. It can make even the toughest looking adults cry like a baby. A hilarious video is going viral that shows that onions have the same effect on animals. The video was shared on Twitter by the user 'Buitengebieden' with the following caption: 'Who's cutting onions? #Caturday'. It has received over 330k views and 17k likes.

The clip shows a woman finely chopping a golden onion on her kitchen counter. Her adorable grey-coloured cat is also sitting on the counter, giving her company as she cooks. The pet cat can then be seen squinting her eyes and looking down at the onion. The cat still refuses to leave the kitchen and continues to torture herself by being near the onion even though her eyes are burning.

Twitter users said it was the funniest thing they've seen on the internet today and flooded the comments with laughing emojis and funny comments.

Watch the viral video below:

