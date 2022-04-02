A hilarious video is going viral on social media that has left netizens in splits, and also scared. Why scared you ask? Because the woman seems to be dancing like she’s possessed. As the video starts, a woman wearing a green saree can be seen singing while standing in the middle of a room. People attending the event can be seen sitting on the floor all around the room and a group of musicians can be seen playing the tabla, harmonium along with other Indian instruments.Also Read - ‘Dancing Dad’ Ricky Pond Dances to Tiger Shroff’s DaFa Kar From Heropanti 2, Desi Janta Loves It | Watch

Suddenly, something gets into the woman and she feels like dancing (or scaring people). But this is no ordinary dancing. You might never have even such dance moves in your life. Without putting her microphone down, she slides to one of the sides of the circle with a jump, as she had room to do such steps in the middle. She then skids to the other side with super speed and a smooth kick-slide. In the end, she skids towards the audience sitting in the back in a similar way and does the thumka step. Also Read - ViraI Video: SpiceJet Air Hostesses Groove to Halamithi Habibo, Dance Delights The Internet | Watch

The video was posted on Instagram by the user ‘official_viralclips’ and it has received 461 likes within a day. We don’t even know what’s going on here and neither do netizens but one thing is for sure, you will laugh your butt off while watching and rewatching this clip. Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Dances to Kacha Badam on Road, Nails The Hook Step | Watch

Watch the viral video below: (Click here to watch on Instagram)

The text over the video said “Main toh darr hi gaya (I got scared)”. And so did many Instagram users. They flooded the comments section with laughing emojis. One user jokes saying she must have drank red bull before the event. Here are some of the comments from the post: