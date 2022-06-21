Viral Video: Dance videos are the most popular videos on social media because they are just so fun and entertaining. In the era of social media and Instagram influencers, a lot of dance videos go viral on the internet as youngsters are often seeing recording dance reels or are seen grooving to viral dance trends. In one such video, singer Rupali Jagga can be seen flaunting some enviable moves on the popular Punjabi hit song Jinne Mera Dil Luteya. This iconic song crooned by Jazzy B is a party anthem and a must at weddings or any other functions.Also Read - Viral Video: Boy & Girl Dance to Tooh Tooh Song on The Streets, Internet Says 'Jhakas' | Watch

The video shows her donning a black outfit, as she grooves to the song with synchronised dance steps. Throughput the performance, she is also seen wearing a beautiful smile on her face. Jagga, who has 1.6 million followers on Instagram, shared the video and wrote, ”Just bomb.” Popularly known as ‘The Shakira of India’, she has participated in several singing reality songs and became the finalist of Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2016.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RUPALI JAGGA 🧿 (@rupalijagga)

The video has raked up 259,149 likes so far, and several comments. Fans of the singer flocked to the comment section and showered praises on her. One user wrote, ”aaye haye , what a dance performance 👏 … just loved ittt.” Another commented, ”Uff the outfit and the dance loved it.” A third said, ”So Cute Looking.” A fourth commented, ”You are the definition of “Beauty. Excellent eccentric and flawless beauty.”

See more reactions here:

What do you think?