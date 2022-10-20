Viral Video: Needless to say, the word ‘dance’ brings joy and happiness to people’s life. On a daily basis, a lot of dance videos go viral on the internet because they reduce stress and bring people together. In the era of social media and Instagram influencers, the trend of making short videos i.e. reels has become pretty common. On a daily basis, people are seen recording Instagram dance reels and YouTube shorts in an attempt to gain followers. One such video is going viral on the internet showing a woman dancing joyfully on the terrace to Rangilo Maro Dholna.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Offers Water to Thirsty Baby Penguin, Kind Gesture Wins Hearts | Watch

In the video, the woman be seen dancing on the popular song in a blue saree. Her energy level and dances moves are just amazing. She also nailed the hook step of the trending song. Throughout the dance, she carries a beautiful smile on her face. Pranalimusic shared the video and wrote, "My favourite childhood Song For Dance."

WOMAN DANCES TO RANGILA MARO DHOLNA: WATCH VIDEO

The video has received more than 38,000 likes and people were delighted to watch the clip, while many poured laugh emojis. One user wrote, “aap bahut accha Dance karti ho aap shadi mein bhi bahut hamare Bharat ki Sanskriti hai aur aap is shadi mein bahut sundar dikh rahi ho aap Hamesha aise hi Dance karti Rahana aur aap donon ki jodi Hamesha Salamat.” Another commented, “Wow super Amazing dear God bless you hamesha khush raho.”