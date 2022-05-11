Viral Video: The internet is full of exciting and fun trends and every day or the other, new viral challenges crop up online. More than anything else, dance challenges are the most fun and entertaining. One such video has emerged on Instagram that shows a woman dancing to Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re song in the middle of an empty street in Canada. Dressed in a casual T-shirt and jeans, the woman dances merrily to the song with perfect steps and apt expressions. Shared last month, the video has amassed more than 4000 likes and many encouraging comments. From the hashtags of the post, it seems that the video has been shot at Cape Breton Island in Canada’s Nova Scotia.Also Read - Viral Video: Sisters-in-Law Play Spin The Wheel Game With Groom to Demand Money During Joota-Chupai | Watch

The video was shared by an Instagram page called kattan_kaappy and is captioned ”Saiyaan Dil me Aana re.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Subha (@subha_v_)

The video has gone viral, and people loved her dance. ”Mam u just rocked fantastic,” wrote one user while another commented, ”Very nice dance.” Others filled the comment section with love and hearts emojis.