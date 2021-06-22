Viral Video: Needless to say, the word ‘dance’ brings joy and happiness to people’s life. On a daily basis, a lot of dance videos go viral on the internet because they reduce stress and bring people together. One such video is going viral on the internet showing a woman dancing on the terrace to Govinda’s song. Her Govinda-like dance moves have impressed people who can’t get enough of her. Also Read - VIDEO: Virat Kohli's Dance Moves During Live WTC Final Match at Southampton Goes Viral

In the video going viral on the internet, the woman be seen dancing on the famous song ‘Makhna’ in a saree. She has tried to imitate Govinda’s signature dance steps and even copied his wonderful expressions while shaking her waist.

The video has been shared on Instagram by an account named Radio Active Blossom.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by radioactiveblossom (@radioactiveblossom)

The energetic and fun dance video has gone viral, with many appreciating her moves and desi thumkas. One user wrote, ”Oh hoo 😮😮😮.mindblowing”, while another wrote, ”excellent performance.

A few years back, a video had gone viral showing a middle-aged man, dubbed by many as ‘uncle’ or ‘uncle ji’, dancing to Aap Ke Aa Jane Se from the film Khudgarz starring Govinda and Neelam. The man’s Govinda-style dance moves made him a viral sensation overnight and his energetic dance brought joy to many!