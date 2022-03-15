Shared a month back, the video has garnered 254,849 likes so far, and several comments. The woman identified as Bharati Hegde is an artist and certified yoga instructor who has 32.2k followers.
The viral trend started when a peanut seller named Bhuban Badyakar from West Bengal became an overnight internet sensation after he composed a super catchy jingle to sell his peanuts. Later, musician Nazmu Reachat created a remix of the song, which set Instagram ablaze and made actors and influencers dance to its peppy beats.