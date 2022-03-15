Viral Video: The viral Kacha Badam trend doesn’t need any introduction as it’s all over the internet, making people groove to its peppy beats. The Bengali song has dominated social media and is still one of the most popular songs for Instagram reels. From commoners to celebrities, the trend has also enthralled global audiences. Now, a video of a woman dancing to the viral song on a roadside has surfaced on Instagram, which aptly captures the Kacha Badam fever.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Dances to 'Kacha Badam' in School Uniform, Her Cuteness Wins The Internet | Watch

The video shows the woman acing the hook step of the song on the road while her car is parked on the side. Clad in a yellow salwar-kurta, the woman seems engrossed in her performance, as she pulls off an energetic dance with rightly timed steps.

Watch the video here:

