Landing a new job is always a special moment for us all and a woman expressed this happy feeling in the best way possible. A video has been going viral on social media which shows the young woman's adorable reaction after she gets hired.

The footage which was caught on a security camera shows the woman breaking into a happy dance outside the office building.

Her employer, Instagram user @dakara_spence shared the clip with the caption, “So I just hired this young girl and this was her response.”

Here’s the video:

Since being shared, the video has been watched over 5 lakh times and amassed encouraging reactions from people.

One user wrote, ”Dear God, Thank you for blessing this young lady with a job that she is excited about. Continue to bless her and have her grow with her employer. I pray that she is trained to be an exceptional employee and that she does the same for someone when it’s her turn. Amen.”

Another wrote, ”Thank you for giving her a chance. Seems like she took min for prayer and did her happy dance.”

Many also congratulated her on this new journey and said that she will be an excellent employee.