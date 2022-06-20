Viral Video: Summer months in many parts of India are often unbearably hot, with the mercury on the rise. That’s why many people are flocking to the mountains to beat the heat and chill out a few days. Needless to say, mountains automatically make people happy as the fresh air and breathtaking views have a positive impact on their mental wellbeing. Mountains are so pretty, that you even feel like dancing! One such video has gone viral showing a woman dancing and enjoying around the picturesque mountains of Himachal Pradesh on a Bollywood song.Also Read - Viral Video: Dance Floor Suddenly Collapses Taking All Wedding Guests Down With It. Watch

According to the caption, the video has been shot at Himachal Pradesh’s Rohtang Pass. The video shows TV actress Aanchal Goswami dancing her heart out on Jab We Met’s song Ye Ishq Haye Jannat Dikhaye, amid the beautiful snow-capped mountains. The song was originally pictured on Kareena Kapoor. Aanchal shared the video on Instagram and captioned it as, ”Ye ishq haaye jannat dikhaye, aur haan mere jaise laakhon nahi mere jaisi mai ek hi hoon, Feels”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aanchal Goswami 🤍 (@aanchalgoswami55)

The video has gone viral, with more than 29,000 likes and several comments. Fans are going gaga over her cute dance and can’t get enough. One user wrote, ”Beautiful princess, while another commented, ”Dear so sweet and cute.” The comment section is full of lavish praises, and several heart and love emojis.

What do you think?