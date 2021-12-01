Viral Video: The wedding season is in its full bloom in India and many of us have been invited to attend festivities. Needless to say, every wedding season brings new and unique fashion trends with it and one such unconventional trend is going viral–blouse mehendi. Yes, mehendi blouse is an actual thing and is now being tried by brides all across the country. A few years back, mehendi art was only limited to hands and feet, but the times are changing. A woman recently went viral for her bold fashion choice wherein she ditched the traditional blouse and wore henna design instead. Last year too, the same trend had made a lot of noise.Also Read - Food Tips: 5 Ways to Eat Smart This Wedding Season And Keep Your Weigh on Check

In the video, the woman has drawn mehndi design on her upper body area instead of wearing a blouse and paired it with a traditional white saree. The beautiful mehendi pattern is intricately drawn over the shoulders and forearms to make it appear like an exquisite blouse.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral wit more than 1800 likes and several comments. While many loved the unconventional look, others were confused and wondered about the trend. One user jokingly wrote, ‘how to save silai ka pesa.”

Here are other comments:

Though its a bold fashion choice, modern-age brides can totally experiment with this trend to pull off a traditional yet rebellious look.