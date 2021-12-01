In the video, the woman has drawn mehndi design on her upper body area instead of wearing a blouse and paired it with a traditional white saree. The beautiful mehendi pattern is intricately drawn over the shoulders and forearms to make it appear like an exquisite blouse.
The video has gone viral wit more than 1800 likes and several comments. While many loved the unconventional look, others were confused and wondered about the trend. One user jokingly wrote, ‘how to save silai ka pesa.”
Though its a bold fashion choice, modern-age brides can totally experiment with this trend to pull off a traditional yet rebellious look.
Would you want to try this?