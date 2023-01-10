Viral Video: Woman Dresses up as Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s Monjulika to Scare People at Bharatpur Haveli, Watch What Happens Next

A video that is going viral shows a woman dressed in white and trying to scare people in Rajasthan's Bharatpur Haveli as Bhool Bhulaiyaa's Monjulika.

Viral Video: Scrolling through your reels and other social media feeds, you must have come across many prank videos where people dress up like ghosts and scare people on empty streets at night. Now, a video that is going viral shows a woman dressed in white and trying to scare people in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur Haveli as Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s Monjulika.

The video went viral after it was shared on Twitter by a user named Prisha with the caption, “Dressed up as monjulika to scare the residents of Bharatpur & this is how it went.”

WATCH

Dressed up as monjulika to scare the residents of Bharatpur & this is how it went 🥰 pic.twitter.com/K4v8Oii00U — prisha. (@prishafknwalia) January 8, 2023

The viral clip starts with the woman wearing a long-haired wig and a white sheet wrapped around her body just like as it is shown in Hindi soaps and movies. As the video proceeds, the woman and another friend of hers dressed in white sheet roams around the haveli and tries to scare guests and staff of the palace. In between, we can also hear the ‘Mere Dholna Sun’ song from Bhool Bhulaiyaa movie playing in the haveli as people turned back and wondered who was playing the song. While some were scared on suddenly seeing the ‘ghost’, others were not that affected and attacked the ‘ghost’ back.

The viral prank video has garnered nearly 120K views and many likes and shares. The video has received mixed reactions from viewers, while some found it funny, some stated that it could have turned out dangerous for elderly people or heart patients residing in the haveli.