Viral Video Today: A video is going viral that is strangely reminding desi netizens of the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp case where she falsely accuses him of domestic violence while she used to be violent with him instead. The video was shared on Instagram by the page ‘meemlogy’ with the following text: “Acha hua camera tha”. It has received over 3.7 million views and 207k likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Cat Can't Stop Cuddling With Horse, Internet Loves Their Cute Friendship | Watch

The clip shows a woman driving a scooty on a busy road with another woman riding pillion. A vlogger was filming his bike ride when the accident took place. Suddenly, she loses her balance and the scooty falls taking the woman and her friend down on the road. The woman got up while her friend was still under the scooty and went up to the biker who came to an abrupt stop behind her after she fell. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Relish Delicious Golgappas After Varmala Ceremony, Netizens Find It Relatable | Watch

She blames him saying he caused the accident and made them fall. However, the man says he caught the incident on video and can show it to her as proof. Netizens commented saying it was a good thing that the man was filming. Many users compared the woman with Amber Heard and called her ‘Sasti Amber Heard’ or ‘Amber Heard Lite’ as she blamed the biker for her own mistake. Also Read - Amber Heard Spotted Shopping At Discount Department Store Post Defamation Verdict, Pics Viral

Watch the viral video here:

What are your thoughts on the video?