Viral Video: People across the world do all sorts of unique and crazy things to get their names registered in record books. Several such mind-blowing world records are often shared by The Guinness World Records. Recently, a British woman set a new Guinness World Record for the most amount of chicken nuggests eaten within a minute. Leah Shutkever, a competitive eater from the UK, ate 19 nuggets in just 60 seconds, which came up to 352g worth of chicken meat. With this feat, she broke the previous record set in 2020 by model and competitive eater Nela Zisser, who ate 298 grams worth of nuggs in the same amount of time.Also Read - World's Largest Face Mask, 50 Times Larger Than Average, Breaks Guinness World Record | Watch

“Although she ‘only’ managed to eat 19, leaving the record holder disappointed about her performance, she still surpassed Nela’s previous result by 54 grams,” Guinness World Records said in a statement.

According to the official site of Guinness World Record, the 23-year-old became interested in competitive eating as her brother dared her while they were eating at a nearby restaurant. “After that, she developed a true hunger for shattering goals,” Guinness World Records said. “Leah set herself some ambitious targets and, after starting her competitive eating training in 2013, she started breaking records in 2019.”

Shutkever holds 27 eating-related Guinness World Records. Last time, she had eaten a maximum number of jelly doughnuts in three minutes. Her other record include-downing the most jam doughnuts in three minutes, the amount of most lasagne eaten in 30 seconds, and the fastest time to eat a cucumber. She even holds the record for the fastest time to drink one litre of gravy.

