Vial Video: Thrill and adventure seekers often push their limits of exploration to taste new experiences. Taking it up a notch, a skydiver recently left the internet in awe when she enjoyed a burger mid-air. The woman identified as McKenna Knipe, is an Instagram influencer, who often shares incredible videos of her jaw-dropping stunts. In her recent video, she combined her love of food and adventure and also found a way to promote small businesses. The video shows her unwrapping a whopper, following which she gorges on the burger, taking one bite after another. She is so excited that she even does a little happy dance mid-air. Knipe is seen thoroughly enjoying the food while hanging thousands of feet up in the air.

WATCH VIDEO OF WOMAN EATING BURGER WHILE SKYDIVING

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mckenna Knipe (@mckennaknipe)

Instagram users were thrilled after watching the video, and shared a variety of comments. One user said, “Wow! This is incredible.” Another commented, “Mukbang on air.” Another joked saying, “I was wondering how I randomly got hit by a half eaten impossible whopper.”

A few days back, Knipe was also seen relishing a pie mid-air. In a video of the same, she opened up a huge box of pie that she sourced from Napoleon Café in Michigan. As she enjoyed the pie like a child, she also gave flying kisses to an aeroplane passing by her.