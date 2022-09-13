Viral Video Today: Thrill and adventure seekers often push their limits of exploration to taste new experiences. Taking it up a notch, a skydiver recently left the internet in awe when she opened up a box of pie and started relishing it mid-air. The woman identified as McKenna Knipe, is an Instagram influencer, who often shares incredible videos of her jaw-dropping stunts. In the recent video, she combined her love of food and adventure and also found a way to promote small businesses. In the video, she opens up a huge box of pie that she sourced from Napoleon Café in Michigan. As she enjoys the pie like a child, McKenna can also be seen giving flying kisses to an aeroplane passing by her.Also Read - Viral Video: RPF Personnel Helps Specially-abled Man Board a Train, Internet Praises His Kindness | Watch

The video was posted by her on Instagram and it has 20 million views. It is captioned as, “Wise words. 😃 Support your local businesses!!! Napoleon Cafe here in Jackson Michigan is famous for their pies…. I Had to see why, the best way I know how! 😆😍 absolutely BOMB ! Freshly made every day!! ”

Not jus pie, McKenna has already had a burger, pizza and other food items while she was skydiving.

Netizens were bowled over such a stunt and while some were quite impressed with her creativity, others thought that it’s plain stupid to put one’s life in danger. “Imagine an entire pie falling from the sky on someone’s head,” a user commented. Another user commented, “Me wondering where’s the pie falling from !!?” A third user said, “Now I know where the pie that landed on my friends face came from.” A fourth commented, “That’s cool in all but damn I just hate being sticky doesnt matter where I am.”