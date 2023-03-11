Home

Viral Video: Woman Escapes Certain Calamity By Whisker As Huge Tire Brushes By

That very moment a big tire approaches them at a very high speed.

Viral Video: We have shared several videos with you that show how unpredictable life can be, especially when you are out on the road. Even if you are following all the rules and laws even then there is no guarantee that no harm will come your way. It could be because of some other road user’s mistake or folly that might hit you. Similarly, even when you are not on the road then too, you must be fully alert because you never know what might just appear and knock you off.

Highlights She is about a couple of feet away from the and the woman driver extends her hand out of the window to take the bag.

This is what the viral video presents. It shows a woman in a car that is parked outside a shop at some distance. Another woman comes out of the shop with a plastic bag and moves toward the car. She is about a couple of feet away from the car and the woman driver extends her hand out of the window to take the bag. That very moment a big tire approaches them at a very high speed.

The woman from the shop steps back quickly, and it looks like the woman in the car did suffer some injury to her arm.

The video is shared on Twitter by Never tell me the odds ! @nevertellmeodd.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

pic.twitter.com/I6NcauPHVk — Never tell me the odds ! (@nevertellmeodd) March 11, 2023

That was indeed a very close call. But as they say that things happen for a reason and at their own time and pace. There are countless events that have left many people around the world wondering whether to believe in destiny and miracles or dismiss them as pure coincidences.

