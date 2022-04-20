Viral News: In an incident that is nothing short of a miracle, a woman survived after falling under a moving train in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The chilling footage of the incident that took place on March 29 was caught on CCTV and is now going viral on social media.Also Read - Viral Video: A Grandfather Gets Emotional After Meeting His Grandson For The First Time

The video shows a woman, named Candela, standing on the platform of Independence Station and stumbling as she begins to faint. She is then seen tipping forward on unsteady feet and falling under the train as it arrives in the gap between two carriages.

Passengers waiting at the station who witnessed the incident were absolutely stunned as the woman disappeared between the train coaches. According to a report in the New York Post, the woman was pulled safely by other passengers standing at the station.

She could be seen sitting and lying down on the platform. She was then taken in a wheelchair to an ambulance waiting outside to take her to the hospital. She was rushed to the Buenos Aires Hospital, where she was told by the doctor that she is out of danger.

Watch the viral video below:

So this happened recently in #BuenosAires #Argentina This woman apparently fainted and she fell under on an oncoming train, BUT SHE SURVIVED! She's now out of the hospital 🙏 pic.twitter.com/EQA2V4foh9 — Diamond Lou®™ 🔞 (@DiamondLouX) April 19, 2022

Speaking to an Argentinian television channel, the woman expressed that she is still trying to wrap her head around the incident as she doesn’t know how she survived. “I don’t know how I’m still alive. I’m still trying to make sense of it all,” she said.

Candela added that she felt she had been reborn after surviving the accident. “I suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure and fainted. I tried to warn the person in front of me but don’t remember anything else, even the moment I smashed into the train,” she was quoted as saying by the television channel.