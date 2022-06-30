Viral Video: A video has captured the freak moment when a woman fell from her scooty, after a basket-ball sized coconut hit her head. According to reports, the incident took place in Malaysia’s Penang on Sunday. The video shows the woman sitting on the back of a two-wheeler, when a coconut fell on her. Thankfully, she escaped death or any serious injury because of the helmet, that saved her life. However, after being hit by the coconut, she lay on the road unconscious, while the other rider rushes to her aid. Other locals also rush to help her and alert other motorists to slow their vehicles. Soon after, the woman was taken to a hospital, where she is recovering.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Rocks Panda in His Lap Like a Little Baby, Video Has 10 Million Views | Watch

The woman’s daughter posted the video on social media and wrote, ‘”Yes, the victim is my mother & the one who ran towards the victim is my younger sister, thank God. Mama has woken up & is still being monitored at GH Penang ward. The victim’s condition is quite severe (fracture right shoulder, left hand, 2 ribs & little sister. It’s fine, just a little trauma), some info for everyone, I will update my mother’s condition from time to time.”

Watch the video here:

Seorang pembonceng motosikal cedera selepas buah kelapa terjatuh di atasnya ketika melalui Jalan Teluk Kumbar, Pulau Pinang. Kejadian yang menimpa individu berkenaan tular di media sosial namun, tiada kenyataan rasmi dikeluarkan setakat ini daripada pihak berkuasa serta PBT. pic.twitter.com/z4beQBpAdY — Malaysia Gazette (@MalaysiaGazette) June 26, 2022

According to New Straits Times, the coconut tree will be chopped down on June 27, 2022.

Netizens reacted to the video and shared similar experiences. “Got nailed last week by a baby coconut at Richardson’s beach and it scared the shit out of me. Luckily, it hit the back of the beach chair but it came loud and fast”, a user wrote.