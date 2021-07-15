A shocking video has surfaced on social media in which a woman could be seen falling off from the balcony of her flat’s balcony. The woman who fell off the highrise of a housing society in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, miraculously survived but was left severely injured.Also Read - Mumbai Woman Falls Off Running Train While Grappling Mobile Thief, Dies

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday (July 13).

In the video, the 30-year-old woman's husband could be seen holding on to her while she was hanging from the balcony's railing and seconds later, she falls.

Reports said the woman has been admitted to a hospital in Noida. As of the last update, her condition was reported to be critical.

Watch the video below: (NOTE: Some readers may find the following video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised)

“The man and woman in the video are a married couple. We have come to know that the woman had slipped from the balcony and the man held her hand in an attempt to save her.” said Mahavir Singh, SHO of Vijay Nagar police station, while speaking to a daily.

“We have not received any complaint so far about the incident. The woman is admitted to a hospital in Noida and presently under treatment. Once we receive a complaint, we will investigate,” the SHO added.