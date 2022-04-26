Viral Video: Kindness and empathy are the traits which make us truly human. Every now and then, inspiring videos of people displaying kindness remind us of the bright spots in humanity. One such woman is being hailed on social media for feeding a stray dog at a railway station in West Bengal.Also Read - Traffic Cop Viral Video: Shocking Traffic Cop Breaks Rule, Dances With a Man on Road

The video shows the unnamed woman making curd rice balls and feeding the dog with her hands, just like a mother feeds her child. Meanwhile, the dog is seen calmly sitting next to her and eating curd rice. The woman is heard saying in the video that the dog obeys everything she says and eats only vegetarian food.

The video was shot at West Bengal’s Dum Dum Cantonment railway station. A Facebook page called Goa 24×7 shared the video and wrote, ”A video that has gone crazy viral on social media features a woman sitting on the railway platform and feeding a stray dog. The anonymous woman can be seen sitting on the platform and feeding the stray dog a bowl full of curd rice. The video is apparently from West Bengal’s Dum Dum Cantonment railway station. The dog’s name is Kutush and he is about 5-years-old.”

Watch the video here:

The heartfelt video has touched the hearts of many, who have praised the woman for being such a kind soul. One user wrote, ”Unconditional love. Some dogs are very attention seekers they want love for humans. we feed many strays and they have names. why people think that stray dogs don’t have name. and they can’t be fed like pets.” A second wrote, “Dogs know who to ask, to be fed. That’s the beauty of it all”.