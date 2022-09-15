Viral Video: A fierce fight broke between a woman passenger and a female employee at Pimpalgaon toll booth near Nashik, a video of which is going viral on social. The fight reportedly ensued over over the payment of toll at the Toll Plaza on September 14. In the video, the two women are seen charging at each other, while pushing, hitting and pulling each other’s hair. During the physical fight, they are also seen arguing and abusing each other over a minor reason. The fight goes on for several minutes, as several onlookers and employees try to break them off. Many are also seen recording the entire brawl on their mobile phones. The video also shows the woman’s husband, who is a CRPF officer, arguing with the woman toll booth employee.Also Read - 11-year-old Boy From China Says He's Allergic To Homework, Smell Of Books. Read Viral Story

A Twitter user shared the video and wrote, “A shocking incident has come to light that a fierce fight took place between women at the Pimpalgaon toll booth near Nashik.”

FIGHT BETWEEN TWO WOMEN AT PIMPALGAON TOLL BOOTH: WATCH VIDEO

A shocking incident has come to light that a fierce fight took place between women at the Pimpalgaon toll booth near Nashik. @IGPNashikRange pic.twitter.com/1PwGTugSqo — .ℝ (@Rajmajiofficial) September 15, 2022

After the video went viral on social media, the police have begun an investigation into the reason for the fight.