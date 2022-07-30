Viral Video Today: Do not underestimate the power of a woman and safai ka kapda. Why? Because this lady who’s family owns a bakery in the Netherlands managed to fight off a thief who broke into her shop with not any weapon or even by beating him up, but with just one cleaning cloth.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Beats Up Donkey, Gets Instant Karma. Netizens Say He Deserves It. Watch

The incident took place in Mevlana Bakery, Deventer on Tuesday. A Turkish-Dutch baker was behind the counter at her son's bakery when a robber in a black hoodie entered the shop with a knife. This is how she defended herself. and approached the cash register. This did not scare the lady at all as she starts hitting the robber on the head with a cleaning cloth while spraying him in his face with a cleaning spray.

The woman then hits the thief on his head as he tries to keep his face hidden. Just then, a man sees the robbery taking place and tries to grab the thief. However, the black-hoodie man slips away from his hold and manages to flee. The CCTV video shared on Twitter by author Tansu Yegen has gone viral with over 133k views. Netizens were laughing at the thief and lauded the woman for being brave and chasing him away with just a cleaning cloth.

Watch the viral video below:

Latife Peker, a turkish baker in the Netherlands, chased the thief, using a cleaning cloth in self-defense; don’t underestimate the power of cleaning cloth👏 pic.twitter.com/4togC4JH5M — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 28, 2022

What a brave lady!