Viral Video: Woman Fights With Cab Driver For Rs 5 Divides Internet

A heated argument between a woman and a cab driver over Rs 5 is going viral on the internet.

Viral Video: For certain street brawls, people often lack any reasonable explanation, as seen in a recent incident between a woman and a cab driver that has gone viral on the internet. The video starts with a woman shouting at a cab driver who insists on a Rs 100 fare for her chosen destination. This prompts her to pointing out the Rs 95 fare displayed for her confirmed ride. The brawl started when the cab driver noticed that the woman was recording the conversation and he becomes agitated.

The driver can be seen stating that he had no issue dropping her at the specified location, but the woman started protesting and insisted him to drop her at the chosen destination. The argument continued, despite the driver’s attempt to clarify her location on the map. “If the car goes extra, you will have to pay extra money,” the driver can be heard saying repeatedly during the brawl.

Watch The Heated Argument Here

Despite the driver’s continues effort to convince the woman the intense conversation continues. Both the continued the argument till the end of the video. According to the caption, the cab driver is associated with the company named inDriver.

InDriver issued an apology for the incident, stating, “We sincerely apologize for the distressing encounter our passenger experienced. The behavior exhibited by the driver is not acceptable on our platform, and we are dedicated to taking decisive measures to address such incidents, prioritizing the safety of our customers. Our dedicated team will thoroughly investigate this matter through an internal inquiry. We kindly request the individual who posted about this to contact us privately. Any additional details you can provide would be highly valuable to us. Thank you.”

Since being shared on Instagram the video has accumulated over 2.3 million views and several comments. The clip has divided social media users into two sections. One section of the users supported the cab driver and others said that “risking safety for a few rupees is not worth it.”

“Car doesn’t run on water, stop siding with the lady, don’t be a simp, the driver also has to make a livelihood, Your rates are pathetic, plus customers sometimes don’t give accurate drop locations,” a user commented.

“Both should not cry this much for 5 rupees,” the second user wrote.

“The point is everyone in the comments is shutting about 5 rupees, I guess it’s not about money for her, it’s about the principles, many drivers just try to fool you like this, they continue such behaviour because no one says anything, I think it’s important to talk about it,” commented a user.

“Not about the money but about the inappropriate behaviour,” said another.

