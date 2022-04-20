As you might already know, unlike other wrestling tournaments, WWE shows are not legitimate contests but entertainment-based performance theater, featuring storyline-driven, scripted, and partially choreographed matches. You’ll find many clips from WWE online where you see shocking incidents, arguments, and fights taking place in the ring between wrestlers like The Great Khali.Also Read - Viral Video: Beautifully Decked Up Women Sit Inside A Car & Then This Funny Thing Happens | Watch

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Khali has a wrestling promotion and training academy in Punjab called the Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE). CWE matches also seem to be following in the footsteps of WWE with scripted 'shocking' moments in its matches.

Khali posted a series of videos on his Instagram, where he has over 5 million followers, from a match that took place at his CWE wrestling academy. The clips show one of the most dramatic Indian wrestling matches you have ever seen. Netizens believe that the incident that took place in the match was completely scripted. Regardless, the match turned out to be highly entertaining and clips from it are going crazy viral on social media.

The incident starts when two woman wrestlers – one dressed in a shiny blue outfit, the other in red – are fighting in a wrestling ring at the CWE academy. In the middle of dozens of people watching the match, is a woman in a black and white salwar suit. The woman jumps the railing separating the audience and then jumps up into the wrestling rink.

The two referees ask the woman what she’s doing there but she ignores them. The woman, who is extremely angry at the wrestlers and everyone for some reason, throws a punch in the blue wrestler’s face. The salwar kurta woman then kicks the red wrestler in the face and knocks her out. The blue wrestler can be seen coming at the woman but she is also kicked in the face and knocked out. While the video ends, the interesting part is not over yet.

In another clip from the match posted by Khali, we see the woman who was being stopped by two referees again. She kicks one of them in the groin and down he goes. When the other one goes up to her to warn her, she gives him a death stare which was enough for him to run off from the ring, to protect his private parts.

The two wrestlers who were knocked out are lying on the floor outside the ring. In the third clip from the match, we see the woman standing alone in the ring, challenging people in the audience to come and fight her. The audience is hooting and whistling for her but nobody goes up to challenge her. Some referees can be heard shouting at her that this is illegal and she cannot interrupt a fight. A man then dares to go in the ring and pick her up to get her out. But, the woman holds onto the ropes and refuses to leave the ring.

And that’s where we finally see the CWE ‘show’ ending. So, was it entertaining for you?