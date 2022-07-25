Viral Video: A video has captured the sweet moment when a woman was woken up by an elephant when she was asleep in her hotel room. While getting a good morning call from pet dogs and cats are pretty common, getting woken up by an elephant sure is a memorable experience. In the video, the woman who is vacationing in Thailand, is seen sleeping on her hotel bed when a curious elephant peers into her room and gently pokes her with its trunk. The video has been shared on Instagram by a woman named Sakshi Jain.Also Read - Viral Video: Elephant Family Plays in Newly Constructed Waterhole in Uttarakhand Park. Watch

Sakshi Jain shared the video and wrote, “This resort in Chiang Mai, Thailand has elephants waking you up instead of the reception call or your alarms. Even more better that you can walk, feed, bath and play with them close up. This experience was something different. So the next time you plan Thailand, don’t forget to include Chiangmai city in your trip which is surrounded by mountains, rivers and elephants.” the text on the video reads, “When I felt that air blow from her trunk. Wake up call from this cutie.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Jain (@saakshijaain)

Shared 6 days back, the video has been liked by more than 2,197,802 people, and has amassed several comments. “I think her heart stopped for a second before she realised,” wrote one user while another commented, “Feeling to good.” A third wrote, “That’s such an awesome experience. What more could one wish to treasure those memories forever.”