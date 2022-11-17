Viral Video: Woman Gives Golgappa To Her Dog, Some Find It Cute, Others Not Happy. Watch

While many users found the video cute, others weren't so happy about it.

VIRAL VIDEO OF WOMAN FEEDING GOLGAPPA TO PET DOG

Trending News: Many people love their pets as if they’re like their own children. Even though parents love their kids and care about their health, they sometimes let them live and eat candies or junk food so that they can experience amazing food too. This woman is just like one of those loving parents but netizens have a lot of opinions about the dog’s upbringing.

The video going viral was shared by Instagram user Dheeraj Chabbra. The clip shows a woman holding a golden retriever puppy named Oreo in her arms near a golgappa stand. She asks the vendor to serve her pupper one of his favourite snacks. The vendor gives the woman a plate of golgappa and she feeds her pet doggo, who eats the golgappa like her really loves it. Meanwhile, the vendor smiles while looking at his adorable customer gulp a golgappa served by him. He then puts some golgappa water into the plate which the dog also drinks.

The clip has gone viral with over 817k views and 60k likes. While many users found the video cute, others weren’t so happy about it. Netizens said the woman shouldn’t feed the dogs foods that are bad for his health. “It’s not good for his health,” a user commented. “Masoom ka satyaanash mat karo, plsssssss,” another user wrote. “Oreo bol de main kyon do paise,” a user joked. “Acha inko bolte hain pdhe likhe gawaar,” a fourth user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF WOMAN FEEDING GOLGAPPA TO PET DOG HERE:

Do you think it’s ok to feed pet dogs golgappas?